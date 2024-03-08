Xenia to name new high school principal on Monday

“I am honored by the confidence and trust shown in me by the district, and am incredibly excited to get started in my new role with Xenia Schools,” Whalen said. “I am truly looking forward to getting to know the staff and students at Xenia High School as we work together to build on and continue the proud traditions built over many years. After all, once a Buccaneer, always a Buccaneer!”

Whalen holds a Bachelor of Science in education from the University of Dayton and a Master of Arts in School Administration, Management and Executive Leadership from Gardner-Webb University, a private school in North Carolina. He also has an education specialist degree, a common post-graduate degree for education administrators, from Arkansas State University.

Whalen worked in several teaching and education leadership positions in Missouri and North Carolina. He has been a teacher and coach for the last 18 years, holding positions ranging from director of student services to principal.

“I am excited by the energy, enthusiasm, and extensive experience that Todd brings to the table for Xenia students and staff,” said Gabriel Lofton, Xenia superintendent. “As our community knows, the high school experience is critical for student success, and I believe he is the right leader to help us move the district forward and improve outcomes for students.”

Xenia is also working on construction projects, primarily at the middle school and stadium. Kristy Creel, a spokeswoman for the district, said Warner Middle School is on schedule to open for the second semester of the 2024-2025 school year. The stadium project is on phase II, including new locker rooms, concession stands, restrooms, training rooms, a community room and additional parking.