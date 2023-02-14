Xenia undecided on how to spend last $1 million in COVID relief funds

“At this time we have $1 million in a reserve fund balance,” said Xenia spokeswoman Christina Schaefer. “We do not yet know what projects that will be spent on.”

Quality of life projects already budgeted include $50,000 for improvements at Lexington Park, $150,000 for improvement at other parks, and $200,000 to expand the school resource officer program. Another $200,000 is set aside for quality of life projects but yet to be used.