Xenia undecided on how to spend last $1 million in COVID relief funds

Xenia city leaders have appropriated $1.8 million of the $2.8 million the city received in American Rescue Plan Act funds for street repair and quality of life projects.
“At this time we have $1 million in a reserve fund balance,” said Xenia spokeswoman Christina Schaefer. “We do not yet know what projects that will be spent on.”
Quality of life projects already budgeted include $50,000 for improvements at Lexington Park, $150,000 for improvement at other parks, and $200,000 to expand the school resource officer program. Another $200,000 is set aside for quality of life projects but yet to be used.
The $1.2 million spent on road projects includes $400,000 to resurface East Detroit Street and $600,000 for water and roadway improvements on Country Club Drive.
Editor’s Note: This story is part of a Dayton Daily News series tracking how dozens of our area’s largest governments are spending hundreds of millions of dollars combined from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. Visit our “Billions in COVID aid: Where it’s going” special section on our website to see summaries from other communities.
About the Author