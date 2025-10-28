Xenia woman accused of making video of child sexual abuse changes plea

A Xenia woman accused of creating a video of child sexual abuse was found guilty after changing her plea.

What did she plead to?

• No contest: Hayleigh Campbell, 25, pleaded no contest to one count each of gross sexual imposition and pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person, according to Greene County Common Pleas Court records.

The court accepted the plea and found her guilty.

• Dismissed: One count each of gross sexual imposition and pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

What was she accused of?

• Inappropriate video: On July 16, 2024, Xenia police received a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children task force about a video of a woman performing a sex act while a child was asleep on the bed, according to a police report.

Campbell reportedly admitted to making the video.

What happens next?

• Sentencing: Campbell is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 4.

