Breaking: Hundreds brave cold to march, honor MLK Day in Dayton

Xenia woman sentenced to at least 10 years for child sexual abuse video

Greene County Courthouse

Greene County Courthouse
Local News
By
0 minutes ago
X

A 25-year-old Xenia woman will spend at least a decade in prison for reportedly creating a video of child sexual abuse.

What was she sentenced to?

Sentencing: Judge Michael Buckwalter sentenced Hayleigh E. Campbell to 10 to 13.5 year in prison, according to Greene County Common Pleas Court records.

Probation: She will be on post release control for five years once she is released from prison.

Sex offender registry: Campbell also was designated a Tier II sex offender. She must register her address every 180 days for 25 years.

Hayleigh Evelyn Campbell. Photo courtesy of Greene County Jail

icon to expand image

ExploreRELATED: Xenia woman accused of making video of child sexual abuse

What was she convicted of?

No contest plea: Campbell was convicted of one count each of gross sexual imposition and pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person after she pleaded contest in October, according to court records.

A no contest plea does not admit guilt, but accepts the facts alleged in an indictment.

Dismissed: One count each of gross sexual imposition and pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

What was she accused of?

Inappropriate video: Xenia police opened an investigation after receiving a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children task force on July 16, 2024.

There was a video of a woman performing a sex act while a child was sleeping on the bed, according to a Xenia police incident report.

Campbell reportedly admitted to making the video during an interview with police.

In Other News
1
Hundreds brave cold to march, honor MLK Day in Dayton
2
Riverside man pleads guilty in 2024 crash that killed Trotwood woman
3
OPINION: Lawmakers need to expand TPS as Springfield’s fate hangs in...
4
Letters to the editor: Venezuela, Wittenberg and Trump need to change
5
Rep. Mike Turner on Trump’s Greenland stance: ‘Presidential want...

About the Author