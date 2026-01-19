Xenia woman sentenced to at least 10 years for child sexual abuse video

• Sentencing: Judge Michael Buckwalter sentenced Hayleigh E. Campbell to 10 to 13.5 year in prison, according to Greene County Common Pleas Court records.

• Probation: She will be on post release control for five years once she is released from prison.

• Sex offender registry: Campbell also was designated a Tier II sex offender. She must register her address every 180 days for 25 years.

What was she convicted of?

• No contest plea: Campbell was convicted of one count each of gross sexual imposition and pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person after she pleaded contest in October, according to court records.

A no contest plea does not admit guilt, but accepts the facts alleged in an indictment.

• Dismissed: One count each of gross sexual imposition and pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

What was she accused of?

• Inappropriate video: Xenia police opened an investigation after receiving a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children task force on July 16, 2024.

There was a video of a woman performing a sex act while a child was sleeping on the bed, according to a Xenia police incident report.

Campbell reportedly admitted to making the video during an interview with police.