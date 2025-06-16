Yellow Springs police investigating multiple weekend break-ins

Police are investigating multiple reported break-ins at different downtown Yellow Springs businesses over the weekend.
On Sunday, Yellow Springs police said officers are processing individual crime scenes, collecting evidence and canvassing the area for witnesses and surveillance footage.
“We understand the concern these incidents may cause and are committed to a thorough investigation, “ police said. “We will share updates as soon as new information becomes available.”
Anyone affected by the break-ins or who may have information about them should contact Yellow Springs police at 937-767-7206.
