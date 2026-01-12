Youngest children are visiting doctors most during this high flu season

“Seasonal influenza activity remains elevated across the country,” its report for the week ending Jan. 3 states.

This news outlet reported last week a new strain of influenza is causing Ohio flu cases and related hospitalizations to spike, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The “super flu” strain, also called an influenza A(H3N2) subclade K variant, may not necessarily be more powerful, it’s just that fewer people have immunities against it, according to ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff.

“Most Ohioans are coming into this flu season without much in the way of protection against this strain of the flu,” Vanderhoff said. “We have very little background immunity as a population, and this lack of immunity is allowing this strain of the flu to spread quickly.”

People interested in getting the flu vaccine can call their doctor, a retail pharmacy or local health department.

Washing hands frequently, using alcohol-based hand sanitizers and covering coughs and sneezes can help prevent the flu from spreading. People should also avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth.

For more information on the flu, visit ODH’s website.

Reporter Samantha Wildow contributed to this report.