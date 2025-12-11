Your voice matters: How to submit a letter to the editor or pitch an opinion column

Opinion content is more than just words on a page — it’s the heartbeat of a vibrant, informed community. It’s where neighbors share ideas, challenge perspectives and spark conversations that shape the place we call home.
Moving forward, Managing Editor Rich Gillette will be overseeing our opinion content. With years of experience in local journalism and a deep connection to our community, he knows what matters most to our readers, and he cares about creating a space for diverse voices to have meaningful conversations.
We’re committed to keeping this space alive — and we want your voice to be part of it.
Why Opinion Content Matters:
- It reflects the community’s voice. Opinion pieces give readers a platform to express what matters most to them.
- It fosters dialogue. Letters and columns encourage healthy debate and deeper understanding of local issues.
- It strengthens democracy. Sharing diverse viewpoints helps ensure decisions and policies reflect the people they impact.
When you contribute, you’re not just writing—you’re helping build a stronger, more connected community.
How to Submit Your Letter:
- Keep it concise. Aim for 150–250 words.
- Focus on local relevance. Share your thoughts on issues that affect our community.
- Include your name and contact info. We verify submissions before publishing.
- Send it to: edletter@coxinc.com or submit via our online form here.
Want to go deeper?
If you have a unique perspective or expertise, consider pitching a guest column, which we call “Voices.” Columns typically run 500–700 words and allow you to explore an issue in more depth. See examples of Voices columns here.
Your voice matters. Join the conversation today—submit your letter or column and help keep this space vibrant and meaningful.
