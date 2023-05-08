YWCA Dayton names new president and CEO

YWCA Dayton’s Board of Directors and leadership team selected Fox Williams after a four-month search. She will start in her new role on June 7.

“It is an honor and a privilege to be chosen to lead and serve in such a prestigious organization as YWCA Dayton. Throughout my life, I have found that a resume alone may outline the journey, but it is your ‘why’ that drives that journey. My ‘why’ has always centered on being a voice for the voiceless and a resource to uplift and empower humanity,” Fox Williams said.