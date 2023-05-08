YWCA Dayton names new president and CEO

The YWCA Dayton named its newest president and CEO, Terra Fox Williams.
YWCA Dayton’s Board of Directors and leadership team selected Fox Williams after a four-month search. She will start in her new role on June 7.
“It is an honor and a privilege to be chosen to lead and serve in such a prestigious organization as YWCA Dayton. Throughout my life, I have found that a resume alone may outline the journey, but it is your ‘why’ that drives that journey. My ‘why’ has always centered on being a voice for the voiceless and a resource to uplift and empower humanity,” Fox Williams said.
Fox Williams previously served as Public Health — Dayton & Montgomery County’s director for the Office of Health Promotion. She handled strategic, operational and fiscal management for the office, which included supervising the Bureau for Maternal & Child Health; Women, Infant and Children; Local Office on Minority Health and more.
She also established a five-year strategic plan for the Office of Health Promotion, secured more than $4.5 million in state and federal funds and implemented the Maternal & Child Health Division.
“We are excited to welcome Terra Fox Williams to YWCA Dayton and are confident she will bring her unwavering commitment and deep experience as a community leader to the YW’s mission of eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all,” said Board Chair Jennifer Heapy.
In addition to her work at Public Health, Fox Williams previously worked at the Miami Valley Child Development Center, Community Health Centers of Greater Dayton, Wilberforce University, Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine and Warren County Combined Health District.
She has a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Southern University A&M College and a master’s degree in public health from Wright State University.
About the Author