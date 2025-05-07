Zen Grill to offer hibachi bowls on-the-go in Kettering

To celebrate the grand opening, the restaurant is offering a deal of buy one bowl, get the second bowl 50% off.

Hannah Huang, who owns the restaurant with her husband, Bob, said customers can expect the same type of food you would typically get at a hibachi restaurant — just without the show.

“Our express hibachi menu is thoughtfully crafted to highlight fresh ingredients, bold flavors, and the timeless art of Japanese cooking,” Huang said. “Every meal is a balance of simplicity and taste — grilled protein, crisp vegetables, and fragrant rice, elevated with our signature sauces. It’s everything you love, with nothing you don’t."

All food will be cooked to order with customers choosing the base, meat, vegetables and sauces for their bowls.

Bases include white rice, fried rice and noodles. Customers can choose meats such as chicken, shrimp, steak, salmon and tofu and vegetables such as broccoli, zucchini, mushrooms, onion, carrots and beansprouts.

The restaurant’s signature sauce to top off the bowls will be yum yum sauce. Other options will include ginger, teriyaki, soy or siracha sauces.

“At Zen Grill, we believe great food doesn’t need to be complicated,” Huang said. “My main goal here was trying to keep everything simple and easy.”

MORE DETAILS

Zen Grill will be open 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday for dine-in, carryout or delivery via DoorDash or UberEats.

For more information, visit zen-grill.com or the restaurant’s Instagram page (@zengrillhibachi).