2022 cycling season at WPAFB approaches finish line

David Benner, a civilian from Beavercreek, took part in this month’s Blue Streak by riding tandem with his 7-year-old granddaughter.

“She always hears about me going places to ride and says — ‘I wanna go, I wanna go’ — so she’s out here with me for her first time,’ Benner said.

Benner has competed in the time trial for over 10 years.

“It’s helped me generate a lot of friendships over the years and is an opportunity to run into them on a regular basis and experience this outstanding event together,” he said.

The final race will be held Oct. 15, with no limit on the amount of people who can enter the field.

Registration for the October time trial is available at https://register.bluestreaktt.com. Riders must sign up at least six days prior to the race date.