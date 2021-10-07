88th Air Base Wing announces special Columbus Day hours of operation

The following facilities at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base will have adjusted hours for the Columbus Day holiday on Oct. 11 (if not listed, consider them closed):
GATES
1A (Fairborn Gate)
Oct. 11- 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
12A (AFMC Headquarters)
open 24 hours
15A
Oct. 11 closed
19B
Oct. 11 closed
22B
open 24 hours
26A
Oct. 11 closed
Pass and registration
Oct. 11 closed
88th MISSION SUPPORT GROUP
Family Child Care Office
Oct. 11 closed
New Horizons CDC, Prairies School-Age Program, Wright Care CDC, Wright Field North CDC, Wright Field South CDC
Oct. 11 closed
Prairies Youth Center
Oct. 11 closed
Dodge Fitness Center Indoor Pool
Oct. 11 closed
Patterson Pool
Oct. 11 closed
Honor Guard
Oct. 11 open noon to 2 p.m.
Airman Leadership School
Oct. 11 closed
Lodging (Wright-Patterson Inn)
Oct. 11 open 24 hours
Mortuary Affairs Oct. 11 on call, 937-503-6084
NAF Human Resources Office
Oct. 11 closed
Wright Field Fitness Center
Oct. 11 open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Wright-Patterson Club
Oct. 11 closed
88th ABW CIVIL ENGINEER DIRECTORATE
24-hour service call: 937- 257-3131
Civil Engineer Support
Oct. 11 Emergency Support Only
Civil Engineer Office
Oct. 11 closed
Education and Training
Oct. 11 closed
FamCamp Office
Oct. 11 closed
WRIGHT-PATTERSON MEDICAL CENTER
Emergency services
open 24 hours
All other services (including clinics, offices, pharmacies, lab and COVID-19 testing/vaccinations)
Oct. 11 closed
RESTAURANTS
Einstein Bagels all locations
Oct. 11 closed
Wingman’s Corner Café
Oct. 11 closed
Wingman’s: Courtyard Café, Bldg. 620
Oct. 11 closed
Wingman’s Sphinx Café, Bldg. 822
Oct. 11 closed
Wingman’s Sphinx Coffee, Bldg. 822
Oct. 11 closed
Wingman’s On Wheels
Oct. 11 closed
Wings Grille
Oct. 11 closed
OTHER UNITS
Cyber Operations Center
Oct. 11 closed
Client Service Technicians
Oct. 11 closed
D’Azzo Research Library, AFIT
Oct. 11 closed
Health Club
Oct. 11 closed
Development & First Term Airman
Oct. 11 closed
Recycling Center
Oct. 11 closed
Land Mobile Radio
Oct. 11 closed
National Museum of the U.S. Air Force
Oct. 11 open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
National Museum of the U.S. Air Force Valkyrie Café
Oct. 11 open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Official Mail Center
Oct. 11 closed
Outdoor Recreation
Oct. 11 closed
Prairie Trace Golf Course
Oct. 11 open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Prairie Trace Grill
Oct. 11 open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Rod and Gun Club
Oct. 11 closed
Tennis Club
Oct. 11 open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Twin Base Golf Course
Oct. 11 open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Twin Base Grill
Oct. 11 open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
KITTYHAWK CENTER
Barbershop
Oct. 11 closed
Beauty Shop
Oct. 11 closed
Burger King
Oct. 11 closed
Charley’s
Oct. 11 closed
Class VI
Oct. 11 closed
Coffee Café
Oct. 11 closed
Commissary
Oct. 11 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Consolidated Hobby Complex
Arts & Crafts
Oct. 11 closed
Auto Hobby Shop
Oct. 11 closed
711 Dining Facility
Oct. 11 closed
Flight Kitchen
Oct. 11 open 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.
GNC
Oct. 11 closed
Information, Tickets and Travel Office
Oct. 11 closed
Jarvis Fitness Center
Oct. 11 CAC access only
Just Juic’n Food Court
Oct. 11 closed
Kittyhawk Express
Oct. 11 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Kittyhawk Lanes Bowling Center
Oct. 11 closed
Main Exchange and Home & Garden
Oct. 11 closed
Main Exchange Gun Counter
Oct. 11 closed
Main Exchange kiosks
Oct. 11 closed
Manpower & Organization Office
Oct. 11 closed
Career Development
Oct. 11 closed
Customer Support (ID cards)
Oct. 11 closed
Force Management
Oct. 11 closed
Installation Personnel Readiness
Oct. 11 closed
Military Flags & More
Oct. 11 closed
Optical Center
Oct. 11 closed
Pitsenbarger Dining Facility
Oct. 11
open 6-8 a.m.
open 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
open 5-7 p.m.
Precision Auto Tune
Oct. 11- open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Starbucks
Oct. 11 closed
Subway
Oct. 11 closed
Base Theater
Oct. 11 closed
Wireless Advocates
Oct. 11 closed
USO Community Center
Oct. 11 closed
Area B
Burger King
Oct. 11 closed
Express
Oct. 11 closed