88th Air Base Wing announces special Columbus Day hours of operation

By Compiled by Beth Anspach
24 minutes ago

The following facilities at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base will have adjusted hours for the Columbus Day holiday on Oct. 11 (if not listed, consider them closed):

GATES

1A (Fairborn Gate)

Oct. 11- 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

12A (AFMC Headquarters)

open 24 hours

15A

Oct. 11 closed

19B

Oct. 11 closed

22B

open 24 hours

26A

Oct. 11 closed

Pass and registration

Oct. 11 closed

88th MISSION SUPPORT GROUP

Family Child Care Office

Oct. 11 closed

New Horizons CDC, Prairies School-Age Program, Wright Care CDC, Wright Field North CDC, Wright Field South CDC

Oct. 11 closed

Prairies Youth Center

Oct. 11 closed

Dodge Fitness Center Indoor Pool

Oct. 11 closed

Patterson Pool

Oct. 11 closed

Honor Guard

Oct. 11 open noon to 2 p.m.

Airman Leadership School

Oct. 11 closed

Lodging (Wright-Patterson Inn)

Oct. 11 open 24 hours

Mortuary Affairs Oct. 11 on call, 937-503-6084

NAF Human Resources Office

Oct. 11 closed

Wright Field Fitness Center

Oct. 11 open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wright-Patterson Club

Oct. 11 closed

88th ABW CIVIL ENGINEER DIRECTORATE

24-hour service call: 937- 257-3131

Civil Engineer Support

Oct. 11 Emergency Support Only

Civil Engineer Office

Oct. 11 closed

Education and Training

Oct. 11 closed

FamCamp Office

Oct. 11 closed

WRIGHT-PATTERSON MEDICAL CENTER

Emergency services

open 24 hours

All other services (including clinics, offices, pharmacies, lab and COVID-19 testing/vaccinations)

Oct. 11 closed

RESTAURANTS

Einstein Bagels all locations

Oct. 11 closed

Wingman’s Corner Café

Oct. 11 closed

Wingman’s: Courtyard Café, Bldg. 620

Oct. 11 closed

Wingman’s Sphinx Café, Bldg. 822

Oct. 11 closed

Wingman’s Sphinx Coffee, Bldg. 822

Oct. 11 closed

Wingman’s On Wheels

Oct. 11 closed

Wings Grille

Oct. 11 closed

OTHER UNITS

Cyber Operations Center

Oct. 11 closed

Client Service Technicians

Oct. 11 closed

D’Azzo Research Library, AFIT

Oct. 11 closed

Health Club

Oct. 11 closed

Development & First Term Airman

Oct. 11 closed

Recycling Center

Oct. 11 closed

Land Mobile Radio

Oct. 11 closed

National Museum of the U.S. Air Force

Oct. 11 open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

National Museum of the U.S. Air Force Valkyrie Café

Oct. 11 open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Official Mail Center

Oct. 11 closed

Outdoor Recreation

Oct. 11 closed

Prairie Trace Golf Course

Oct. 11 open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Prairie Trace Grill

Oct. 11 open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Rod and Gun Club

Oct. 11 closed

Tennis Club

Oct. 11 open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Twin Base Golf Course

Oct. 11 open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Twin Base Grill

Oct. 11 open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

KITTYHAWK CENTER

Barbershop

Oct. 11 closed

Beauty Shop

Oct. 11 closed

Burger King

Oct. 11 closed

Charley’s

Oct. 11 closed

Class VI

Oct. 11 closed

Coffee Café

Oct. 11 closed

Commissary

Oct. 11 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Consolidated Hobby Complex

Arts & Crafts

Oct. 11 closed

Auto Hobby Shop

Oct. 11 closed

711 Dining Facility

Oct. 11 closed

Flight Kitchen

Oct. 11 open 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.

GNC

Oct. 11 closed

Information, Tickets and Travel Office

Oct. 11 closed

Jarvis Fitness Center

Oct. 11 CAC access only

Just Juic’n Food Court

Oct. 11 closed

Kittyhawk Express

Oct. 11 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Kittyhawk Lanes Bowling Center

Oct. 11 closed

Main Exchange and Home & Garden

Oct. 11 closed

Main Exchange Gun Counter

Oct. 11 closed

Main Exchange kiosks

Oct. 11 closed

Manpower & Organization Office

Oct. 11 closed

Career Development

Oct. 11 closed

Customer Support (ID cards)

Oct. 11 closed

Force Management

Oct. 11 closed

Installation Personnel Readiness

Oct. 11 closed

Military Flags & More

Oct. 11 closed

Optical Center

Oct. 11 closed

Pitsenbarger Dining Facility

Oct. 11

open 6-8 a.m.

open 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

open 5-7 p.m.

Precision Auto Tune

Oct. 11- open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Starbucks

Oct. 11 closed

Subway

Oct. 11 closed

Base Theater

Oct. 11 closed

Wireless Advocates

Oct. 11 closed

USO Community Center

Oct. 11 closed

Area B

Burger King

Oct. 11 closed

Express

Oct. 11 closed

