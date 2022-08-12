BreakingNews
14 places where you can eat and drink at Austin Landing
Active-shooter exercise at Wright-Patt tests emergency response

An F6A explosive ordnance detection robot approaches a suspicious object Aug. 10 during an active-shooter exercise at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The exercise was conducted to test the skills of first responders in a potential real-world scenario. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

TRAINING EVENT
23 minutes ago

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base conducted an active-shooter exercise Aug. 10 to test the skills of first responders while assessing safety and security measures. The incident scenario unfolded at Bldg. 1455 on Area A. As part of a full “lockdown,” all base personnel had to take immediate action — as they would during a real-world event. The simulation allowed emergency responders to train for initial response, internal communications, medical triage and treatment, operations, planning and follow-up coordination with various WPAFB agencies. It marked the installation’s second active-shooter exercise of the year. This type of training is critical for leaders and first responders to review procedures and ensure units are prepared, base officials said. — 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

An 88th Security Forces Squadron Defender covers his partner while clearing a room during an active-shooter exercise Aug. 10 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The exercise was conducted to test the skills of first responders in a potential real-world scenario. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Two Defenders from the 88th Security Forces Squadron assist a wounded “victim” as they safely exit the building during an active-shooter exercise Aug. 10 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE/JAIMA FOGG

Master Sgt. Joseph McDowell (left), 88th Security Forces Squadron, reaches into the pocket of Capt. Matthew Canning, 88th Communications Squadron director of operations, to retrieve identification during an active-shooter exercise Aug. 10 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The exercise was conducted to test the skills of first responders in a potential real-world scenario. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

