Active-shooter exercise at Wright-Patt tests emergency response

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base conducted an active-shooter exercise Aug. 10 to test the skills of first responders while assessing safety and security measures. The incident scenario unfolded at Bldg. 1455 on Area A. As part of a full “lockdown,” all base personnel had to take immediate action — as they would during a real-world event. The simulation allowed emergency responders to train for initial response, internal communications, medical triage and treatment, operations, planning and follow-up coordination with various WPAFB agencies. It marked the installation’s second active-shooter exercise of the year. This type of training is critical for leaders and first responders to review procedures and ensure units are prepared, base officials said. — 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs