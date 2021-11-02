AFRL selects deputy technology executive officer for Space Science and Technology

Williams previously worked at the AFRL’s Space Vehicles Directorate at Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico, having served most recently as Space Mission Area Lead.

“In my most recent role as the Space Mission Area Lead, I oversaw AFRL’s space science and technology investment strategy, ensuring synchronization with the technology needs for Space Force, Space Operations Command, and Space Systems Command and that experience will be very valuable in my new role,” Williams said.

Williams’ career with AFRL began as an Air Force Palace Acquire intern, a program that places recent college graduates in positions with growth opportunity. Williams holds three degrees, including a Bachelor’s of science in mechanical engineering from Texas A&M University, a Master’s of science in aerospace engineering services from the University of Colorado, and a Doctorate in engineering from the University of New Mexico.

“Throughout my career I’ve experienced the dramatic changes and challenges that led to the stand-up of the Space Force, and I’m excited as the D-TEO to be part of that and ensure AFRL delivers science and technology necessary to advance our national defense, in the space warfighting domain,” Williams said.