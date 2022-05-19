Commentary: Echoing a call for change

In addition, we must remember the lessons from the past few years. The COVID-19 pandemic reminded us we are resourceful and creative in getting the job done. Social strife related to race and equality taught us that diverse perspectives are important. This has given new meaning to the power of inclusiveness.

Recent focus on people and the workplace reminds us that Airmen well-being is critical to our collective success. As we come out of the pandemic, we have an opportunity to re-envision the workplace. Embracing Air Force ideals while we do so will ensure we are true to ourselves and maximize our collective effort.

We must challenge ourselves to collaborate in new ways. We need to embrace technology and change how we interact and exchange information.

In some cases, we may find our teams are not reliant on the traditional office setting. We may realize the most critical teams are made of individuals working together across organizations and doing their jobs from the airfield, workshops, labs, conference rooms, homes and offices.

When we’re successful, a transformed workplace will emerge. It will lessen our reliance on degraded and outdated facilities while enhancing mission effectiveness. Facilities will be adaptable and serve multiple purposes in an efficient and cost-effective way. The way we work will be different, more efficient and it will inspire the innovation needed to meet the challenges ahead.

Engineers lead the way!