Graduate Medical Education Program graduation ceremony staged at AF museum

Hogg, who also serves as the Space Force’s first surgeon general, shared four factors for getting through challenging times that she said she learned over the last 37 years:

First – remember you need every member of your team to be successful, no matter how smart or talented you are.

Second – your attitude defines you, and you own it, no one else.

Third – building and growing a winning team with a diversity of skills, knowledge and experience is everyone’s responsibility.

And fourth – take calculated risks and be a disruptive innovator to be better.

“Tonight, we celebrate your accomplishments, and tomorrow starts your challenge to be intentional in owning your attitude, growing your teams and taking risks,” Hogg concluded. “Get prepared and stay ready.

“You are joining the world’s finest medical service in the world’s greatest Air Force, and our nation expects our best. Let’s make sure we exceed their expectation.”

The event was livestreamed for graduates and family members who could not attend. It’s available for viewing at www.dvidshub.net/video/796797/wright-patterson-medical-and-allied-health-education-programs-graduation-ceremony.

2021 graduating residents (88th Medical Group):

Psychiatry

Capt. Emily Bien, M.D.

Capt. Jonathan Hester, M.D.

Capt. Richard Krysiak III, M.D.

Capt. Jon C. Martin, D.O.

Capt. Jessica Porcelan, M.D.

Pediatrics Capt. Joseph Bowens, M.D.

Capt. Kevin M. Brown, D.O.

Capt. Chase Chambers, M.D.

Capt. Rachel Cinlemis, D.O.

Capt. Lauryn Fowler, M.D.

Capt. Vishaka Hatcher, M.D.

Capt. Thomas Pittman, M.D.

Capt. Amanda M. Smith, M.D.

Capt. Erik J. Wilson, D.O.

Pediatrics chief resident

Capt. Kara Knickerbocker, D.O.

OB-GYN

Capt. Bethany Charron, D.O.

Capt. Elena Fuell-Wysong, M.D.

Capt. Zoe Gauthier, D.O.

Capt. Justin A. Williams, D.O.

Internal medicine

Capt. Brant Bickford, D.O.

Capt. Kyle Blasser, D.O.

Capt. Cody Hedrick, M.D.

Capt. Eric Karr, D.O.

Capt. Douglas Katein-Taylor, M.D.

Capt. Peter Li, M.D.

Capt. Paul Pikman, D.O.

Capt. Samuel Theis, D.O.

Capt. Finianne Umali, D.O.

Capt. Seth Van Der Veer, D.O.

Capt. Melinda Vasser, D.O.

Capt. Timothy Wall, M.D.

Capt. Keith B. Wright, D.O.

Capt. Joseph Yuhas, M.D.

Internal medicine chief residents

Maj. Damien Morgan, D.O.

Capt. Jessica John, M.D.

GENERAL SURGERY

(First postgraduate year)

Capt. Caleb McClary, M.D.

Capt. Landon Rosevear, D.O.

(Graduating residents)

Capt. Alyssa Hewitson, M.D.

Capt. Hilary McKinley, D.O.

Maj. Matthew Schreiner, M.D.

Emergency medicine

Capt. Aaron Brooks, D.O.

Capt. Justin Dickson, D.O.

Capt. Christopher Falslev, D.O.

Capt. Ryan Grow, D.O.

Capt. Andrew Gurtis, M.D.

Capt. Daniel Hutchinson, D.O.

Capt. Kyle McClain, D.O.

Capt. Mara O’Sullivan, M.D.

Certified registered nurse (anesthesia)

Maj. Jason Melvin, DNP, RN

Maj. Robert Stanley, DNP, RN

Capt. Joseph Acquafredda, DNP, RN

Psychology

Maj. Elizabeth Belleau

Capt. Lorenzo Aranda

Capt. Amanda Eckmann

Capt. Stephanie A. Olson

Capt. Bo Robertson

General dentistry

Capt. Soren Christensen, D.D.M.

Capt. Logan Dilik, D.D.S.

Capt. Jacob Freeze, D.D.M.

Capt. Jacob Harley, D.D.S.

Capt. Daniel Nguyen, D.D.S.

Capt. Se Ha Park, D.D.M.

Capt. George Paul, D.D.M.

Capt. Firas Zako, D.D.S.

Orthopaedic surgery physician assistant

Capt. Christopher C. Davis III, PA-C

Social work

1st Lt. Meghan Bailey, MSW

1st Lt. Sallie Henderson, MSW

1st Lt. Stacy Leet, LCSW

1st Lt. Autumn Mackey, MSW

1st Lt. Kristina McTigue, LCSW

1st Lt. David E. Miller, MSW