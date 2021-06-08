Graduate Medical Education Program graduation ceremony staged at AF museum

The Air Force’s Graduate Medical Education Program conferred degrees upon 71 Airmen during its annual spring residency graduation May 27 in a hangar at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.
“You will be the next generation of medics to place your hands on tomorrow’s heroes as you join a unique group of health care professionals caring for Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines, and Guardians on and off the battlefield,” said Lt. Gen. Dorothy Hogg, the Air Force surgeon general and ceremony’s keynote speaker.
Keeping with tradition, the graduation was held on the Thursday prior to Memorial Day, and this year, more than 60 physically distanced guests attended.
“It’s an honor to work with and for you with trusted care,” Col. Christian Lyons, the 88th Medical Group commander, said as he addressed the graduates and audience.
“Make it mean something; make it matter and leave a legacy. You have an opportunity to save someone’s life.”
Hogg, who also serves as the Space Force’s first surgeon general, shared four factors for getting through challenging times that she said she learned over the last 37 years:
First – remember you need every member of your team to be successful, no matter how smart or talented you are.
Second – your attitude defines you, and you own it, no one else.
Third – building and growing a winning team with a diversity of skills, knowledge and experience is everyone’s responsibility.
And fourth – take calculated risks and be a disruptive innovator to be better.
“Tonight, we celebrate your accomplishments, and tomorrow starts your challenge to be intentional in owning your attitude, growing your teams and taking risks,” Hogg concluded. “Get prepared and stay ready.
“You are joining the world’s finest medical service in the world’s greatest Air Force, and our nation expects our best. Let’s make sure we exceed their expectation.”
The event was livestreamed for graduates and family members who could not attend. It’s available for viewing at www.dvidshub.net/video/796797/wright-patterson-medical-and-allied-health-education-programs-graduation-ceremony.
2021 graduating residents (88th Medical Group):
Psychiatry
Capt. Emily Bien, M.D.
Capt. Jonathan Hester, M.D.
Capt. Richard Krysiak III, M.D.
Capt. Jon C. Martin, D.O.
Capt. Jessica Porcelan, M.D.
Pediatrics Capt. Joseph Bowens, M.D.
Capt. Kevin M. Brown, D.O.
Capt. Chase Chambers, M.D.
Capt. Rachel Cinlemis, D.O.
Capt. Lauryn Fowler, M.D.
Capt. Vishaka Hatcher, M.D.
Capt. Thomas Pittman, M.D.
Capt. Amanda M. Smith, M.D.
Capt. Erik J. Wilson, D.O.
Pediatrics chief resident
Capt. Kara Knickerbocker, D.O.
OB-GYN
Capt. Bethany Charron, D.O.
Capt. Elena Fuell-Wysong, M.D.
Capt. Zoe Gauthier, D.O.
Capt. Justin A. Williams, D.O.
Internal medicine
Capt. Brant Bickford, D.O.
Capt. Kyle Blasser, D.O.
Capt. Cody Hedrick, M.D.
Capt. Eric Karr, D.O.
Capt. Douglas Katein-Taylor, M.D.
Capt. Peter Li, M.D.
Capt. Paul Pikman, D.O.
Capt. Samuel Theis, D.O.
Capt. Finianne Umali, D.O.
Capt. Seth Van Der Veer, D.O.
Capt. Melinda Vasser, D.O.
Capt. Timothy Wall, M.D.
Capt. Keith B. Wright, D.O.
Capt. Joseph Yuhas, M.D.
Internal medicine chief residents
Maj. Damien Morgan, D.O.
Capt. Jessica John, M.D.
GENERAL SURGERY
(First postgraduate year)
Capt. Caleb McClary, M.D.
Capt. Landon Rosevear, D.O.
(Graduating residents)
Capt. Alyssa Hewitson, M.D.
Capt. Hilary McKinley, D.O.
Maj. Matthew Schreiner, M.D.
Emergency medicine
Capt. Aaron Brooks, D.O.
Capt. Justin Dickson, D.O.
Capt. Christopher Falslev, D.O.
Capt. Ryan Grow, D.O.
Capt. Andrew Gurtis, M.D.
Capt. Daniel Hutchinson, D.O.
Capt. Kyle McClain, D.O.
Capt. Mara O’Sullivan, M.D.
Certified registered nurse (anesthesia)
Maj. Jason Melvin, DNP, RN
Maj. Robert Stanley, DNP, RN
Capt. Joseph Acquafredda, DNP, RN
Psychology
Maj. Elizabeth Belleau
Capt. Lorenzo Aranda
Capt. Amanda Eckmann
Capt. Stephanie A. Olson
Capt. Bo Robertson
General dentistry
Capt. Soren Christensen, D.D.M.
Capt. Logan Dilik, D.D.S.
Capt. Jacob Freeze, D.D.M.
Capt. Jacob Harley, D.D.S.
Capt. Daniel Nguyen, D.D.S.
Capt. Se Ha Park, D.D.M.
Capt. George Paul, D.D.M.
Capt. Firas Zako, D.D.S.
Orthopaedic surgery physician assistant
Capt. Christopher C. Davis III, PA-C
Social work
1st Lt. Meghan Bailey, MSW
1st Lt. Sallie Henderson, MSW
1st Lt. Stacy Leet, LCSW
1st Lt. Autumn Mackey, MSW
1st Lt. Kristina McTigue, LCSW
1st Lt. David E. Miller, MSW