Motorcycle riders need to be extra cautious of speed, positioning

Put yourself in a safe place

If you are riding in a driver’s blind spot, they may not see you. Additionally, the driver may fail to adequately check their blind spots before changing lanes or making turns. Give yourself plenty of room.

Car drivers are relatively limited in their ability to alter their position within the lane, since they normally occupy about 50 to 70% of it. Motorcycles on the other hand occupy a very small part of the lane and can use this to great advantage.

Remember to alter your road position to

Improve your view of the situation ahead;

Improve your chances of being seen by other road users;

Avoid hazards in the road or improve surface grip;

Reduce the severity of a corner or bend;

Give information to influence other road users.

This is especially important at night. Often, the lone headlight of a motorcycle appears to be one of the headlights of an oncoming car. As it accelerates more rapidly than a car, a motorcycle may be well ahead of a group of cars leaving a traffic signal.

Move across the lane away from the car that could pull out in front of you. This will differentiate you from the other headlights and indicate your speed to the driver.

It is also important that you do your best to ride in a safe, predictable manner. Give yourself room to maneuver if potholes, wet leaves, railroad tracks and other circumstances dictate that you have to take any action that fellow motorists may not anticipate.