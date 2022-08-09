Nurse scientist selected as American Academy of Nursing fellow

Through a competitive, rigorous application process, the academy’s Fellow Selection Committee reviewed a record number of applications, representing a 30% increase from the previous year, to select the 2022 fellows. Wilson was one of 250 individuals selected for induction. The 2022 fellows represent 35 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and 17 countries.

The 2022 inductees will be recognized for their significant contributions to health and health care at the academy’s annual Health Policy Conference, taking place Oct. 27-29 in Washington at the Marriott Marquis. The induction ceremony will take place Oct. 29. Once the newest fellows are inducted, the academy will be comprised of more than 3,000 leaders who are experts in policy, research, administration, practice and academia that champion health and wellness, locally and globally.

About AFRL

The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space, and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 11,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit: www.afresearchlab.com.

About 711HPW

The 711th Human Performance Wing is a unique combination the Airman Systems Directorate (RH) and the U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine. The synergies of combining the ideas, resources and technologies of these units position the 711HPW as a world leader in the study and advancement of human performance.

About the American Academy of Nursing

The American Academy of Nursing serves the public by advancing health policy and practice through the generation, synthesis and dissemination of nursing knowledge. Academy fellows are inducted into the organization for their extraordinary contributions to improve health locally and globally. With more than 2,900 fellows, the academy represents nursing’s most accomplished leaders in policy, research, administration, practice and academia.