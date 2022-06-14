Ohio’s new permitless carry law: What you need to know

The Installation Commander’s policy on carrying and storing firearms on base will not be affected by the new state saw. Certain base personnel can still apply to transport and store their personally owned firearm in their vehicle while on base; however, conceal carry is still prohibited while on the installation.

As a reminder, holders of a Federal Law Enforcement Officer Safety Act permit, Ohio concealed carry permit, or another state’s concealed carry permit having reciprocity with the state of Ohio, will be authorized upon approval to transport secured POFs in their privately owned vehicles.

POFs may be registered with the 88th Security Forces Pass and Registration office located in building 286 in Area A. Registration hours are Monday through Wednesday and Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Thursdays from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For additional information, contact the Security Forces Pass and Registration at 88sfs.S5P.pass-registration@us.af.mil or call 937-257-6246.