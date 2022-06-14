Ohio’s new permitless carry law: What you need to know

On June 13, Ohio’s new law allowing adults 21 and older to carry concealed firearms without training classes or background checks goes into effect. The law also eliminates the need for a permit.
Once the new law goes into effect, any Ohioan who is stopped by law enforcement and carrying a concealed handgun will no longer have to “promptly” inform the officer about his or her gun. They will only need to inform the first officer who asks whether they’re carrying a handgun. The requirement to inform subsequent officers after the first encounter will no longer apply.
The law does not have a residency requirement, so anyone who is in Ohio can conceal carry without a license.
How does this new law apply to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base?
It doesn’t.
The Installation Commander’s policy on carrying and storing firearms on base will not be affected by the new state saw. Certain base personnel can still apply to transport and store their personally owned firearm in their vehicle while on base; however, conceal carry is still prohibited while on the installation.
As a reminder, holders of a Federal Law Enforcement Officer Safety Act permit, Ohio concealed carry permit, or another state’s concealed carry permit having reciprocity with the state of Ohio, will be authorized upon approval to transport secured POFs in their privately owned vehicles.
POFs may be registered with the 88th Security Forces Pass and Registration office located in building 286 in Area A. Registration hours are Monday through Wednesday and Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Thursdays from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For additional information, contact the Security Forces Pass and Registration at 88sfs.S5P.pass-registration@us.af.mil or call 937-257-6246.
