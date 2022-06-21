BreakingNews
Fairborn man dies following shooting in Harrison Twp.
Project to restripe Wright-Patt crosswalks to last through July

Military News
By 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
32 minutes ago

The base paving IDIQ contractor will be restriping all crosswalks on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base (100+ total), started June 20 and will run through July 30. All crosswalks will be receiving thermoplastic paint in a “piano key” configuration for enhanced visibility from a driver’s point-of-view.

Additionally, to enhance curb safety some crosswalks will have ABA curb ramps installed. Every crosswalk will require lane closures to accomplish the striping; however, one lane will always be open to maintain two directions of traffic with flaggers.

About the Author

88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
