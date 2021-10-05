dayton-daily-news logo
Sharpening professional, personal development a click away

By Kimberly Gaither, 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
20 minutes ago
Wright-Patt Education Office increases readiness through virtual, in-person courses

The 88th Force Support Squadron’s Education and Training Section plays an essential role in helping maintain continuous learning for both the military and civilian workforce.

Administrators say it is a significant component toward overall readiness, as well as professional development.

“We offer no-cost, competency-based, in-house training for both civilian and military personnel,” said Willie Reese, the section’s training delivery chief. “Training includes, but is not limited to, skills in the following areas: communication, team building, computer and distance-learning applications, quality, management and tactical leadership.”

Education and Training offers many classes virtually through Microsoft Teams and ZoomGov, while still offering some instructor-led, in-person sessions.

“Previously, we averaged 15 students enrolled in our face-to-face courses,” Reese said. “Now, we’ve seen that number increase since we can offer courses via ZoomGov. There are no limits on attendance to our courses.”

The majority of Education and Training courses are offered monthly, covering a wide range of topics, from Communication and Briefing Skills, Creativity to Inspire Innovation, Critical Thinking and Conflict Management to Emotional Intelligence, Generations in the Workplace, Team Building, MS Suite and SharePoint, to name a few.

Continuous learning points are not awarded in Education and Training courses, officials said. Personnel seeking CLPs should discuss options with their supervisor.

“We also facilitate the Tactical Leadership Course, Flight Leaders Course, Leadership Symposium and AFMC Supervisory Development Course,” Reese said. “Our soft-skills classes run for two hours on average, as our two SharePoint courses run for eight hours.”

The in-house staff, three instructors and two course developers, deliver educational products to the entire base. Unit training focal points and managers receive and distribute course schedules to their respective workforce.

“Our courses and instructors do a great job of connecting our students with the curriculum,” Reese said.

To learn more about Education and Training or register for classes, visit https://myetms.wpafb.af.mil.

