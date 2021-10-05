Sharpening professional, personal development a click away

The majority of Education and Training courses are offered monthly, covering a wide range of topics, from Communication and Briefing Skills, Creativity to Inspire Innovation, Critical Thinking and Conflict Management to Emotional Intelligence, Generations in the Workplace, Team Building, MS Suite and SharePoint, to name a few.

Continuous learning points are not awarded in Education and Training courses, officials said. Personnel seeking CLPs should discuss options with their supervisor.

“We also facilitate the Tactical Leadership Course, Flight Leaders Course, Leadership Symposium and AFMC Supervisory Development Course,” Reese said. “Our soft-skills classes run for two hours on average, as our two SharePoint courses run for eight hours.”

The in-house staff, three instructors and two course developers, deliver educational products to the entire base. Unit training focal points and managers receive and distribute course schedules to their respective workforce.

“Our courses and instructors do a great job of connecting our students with the curriculum,” Reese said.

To learn more about Education and Training or register for classes, visit https://myetms.wpafb.af.mil.