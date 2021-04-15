Spring cleaning: Never too busy to be safe

Spring cleaning is a great time to de-clutter your home, but you need to make sure the trash you are getting rid of doesn’t cause a safety concern. Make sure you place it away from walkways and from steps and stairs where someone may trip on it.

Here are a few things to keep in mind when using household cleaning supplies: Read the labels of the cleaning products you use. Look for the words “Caution,” “Warning,” “Danger,” “Poison” or “Keep out of Reach of Children.” Lock these products up after you are finished using them to prevent poisonings.

Cleaning supplies can create nasty fumes, so make sure you get some fresh air by opening windows, turning on the exhaust fan, or placing a fan in the room. In addition, do not mix ammonia and bleach together, both of which are common household cleaners, because they create toxic fumes when combined.

Always follow the safety instructions when using harsh cleaning products. Remember, when in doubt, don’t mix, and use only one product to get the job done. You should also wear rubber gloves to keep your hands from getting dry and cracked from the hot water and chemicals.

Cleaning out the garage

When cleaning out your garage, discard toxic and flammable materials you no longer need. Place remaining materials high and out of reach. Keep toxic products in their original containers. Check the garage for flammable liquids such as gasoline, paint thinner, paint and cleaners. Make sure safety caps are in place and they are not near any heat sources.

Keep only the amount you need to use – don’t stock up on extra cans. It is also a good idea to tidy up loose papers, old rags, and debris in the garage that could contribute to a fire.

Spring is a busy time of year and most of us have a lot going on. While busying yourself with the chores you have to get done around the house, take the time to make sure that you are including safety in all that you do!