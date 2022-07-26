The most colorful time of year

“It’s absolutely beautiful,” said Heather Cropsey.

Cropsey, along with other members of the Wright-Patterson Officers’ Spouses’ Club, attended the annual Summer Prairie Walk organized by the 88th Civil Engineer Group’s Environmental Branch. The July 20 guided tour took more than a dozen guests through the grassy trails of Huffman Prairie to see vibrant red, orange and yellow wildflowers in the largest natural tall-grass prairie in Ohio.

“This is our fourth time hosting the Summer Prairie Walk,” said Danielle Trevino, a biological scientist with the 88 CEG Environmental Branch. “I came up with the idea because I met so many people on base and in the community that had never heard of Huffman Prairie. So I schedule the walk for late July because it’s the perfect time to see the plethora of plants and animals that make the prairie so magnificent.

“This native prairie supports a variety of interesting wildlife, including hummingbirds, monarchs and numerous unique bird species.”

Wednesday’s tour guide was Dave Nolin, retired director of Five Rivers MetroParks with more than 30 years of service to the agency. He’s been walking Huffman Prairie since 1985 and wrote a book titled, “Discovery and Renewal on Huffman Prairie: Where Aviation Took Wing,” about his favorite nature park in the Dayton area.

“The richness of life here is really unusual for this area,” he said. “You really don’t find it anywhere else, and that is what makes Huffman Prairie quite special.”

During the tour, Nolin highlighted some of the more than 300 species of wildflowers to include purple coneflower, royal catchfly and Virginia mountain mint. He also answered questions from the visitors.

“Dave was very informative, very knowledgeable,” said Missy Perry. “He wrote a book about this place, which is very cool.”

But the guided tour was more than a leisurely stroll through the park — it was also a walk through history.

Located between Twin Base Golf Course and the south end of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base’s Area A runway, the prairie also has a rich aviation heritage. On Oct. 6, 1992, Huffman Prairie became one of four sites in Dayton Aviation Heritage National Historical Park.

“We love partnering with the National Park Service to facilitate this annual event. People get to come out and learn about the history of aviation that took place right here,” Trevino added.

Huffman Prairie Flying Field, located within the prairie, is where the Wright brothers perfected flight. During test flights in 1904 and 1905, the Wrights flew the first turn, circle and figure eight. From 1910 to 1916, the brothers operated a flying school at Huffman Prairie. Among their 119 students were Henry “Hap” Arnold, who commanded the Army Air Forces in World War II.

During the Summer Prairie Walk, visitors saw a marker, sign and replica of the Wright brothers’ 1905 hangar and Flyer III catapult launcher to commemorate the exact location of their early aviation accomplishments.

“This was my first time out here and it was awesome to learn about the history,” Perry said.

After walking roughly a mile through the prairie, the tour was over, but the smiling faces and knowledge shared let Nolin know it was a success.

“I hope people appreciate the prairie and the nature that lives here,” Nolin said.

The Environmental Branch recommends visiting Huffman Prairie before the end of August to see the wildflowers in bloom.

Combined Shape Caption A monarch butterfly pollinates a purple cone flower in Huffman Prairie, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, on July 20. Huffman Prairie is the largest natural tall-grass prairie in Ohio. U.S. Air Force photo/Matthew Clouse

Combined Shape Caption A honey bee flies to pollinate a purple cone flower in Huffman Prairie, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, on July 20. Huffman Prairie is the largest natural tall-grass prairie in Ohio. U.S. Air Force photo/Matthew Clouse

Combined Shape Caption Dave Nolin, retired director of Five Rivers MetroParks, gives more than a dozen visitors an informative walking tour about the more than 300 species of wildflowers in Huffman Prairie, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, on July 20. Huffman Prairie is the largest natural tall-grass prairie in Ohio. U.S. Air Force photo/Matthew Clouse