U.S. Army helicopters to stop at WPAFB next week over 3-day period

U.S. Army helicopters from the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, 10th Mountain Division in Fort Drum, New York, will stop at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base next week on the way to a training exercise at Fort Polk, Louisiana.
Approximately 36 Apache, Blackhawk and Chinook helicopters will arrive and depart between Monday and Wednesday. according to a release from WPAFB.
Those who live in and near the base may see or hear the helicopters. Arrival and departure dates may change or cancel in the event of inclement weather, the release stated.