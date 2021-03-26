Wright-Patt Airmen deploy for COVID-19 effort

“The 88th Air Base Wing is proud to contribute to the fight against COVID-19 to protect our fellow Americans,” said Col. Patrick Miller, 88ABW and installation commander. “Our Airmen are highly trained and ready to take part in this very important mission to help save lives.”

Airmen from the 88th Medical Group wait on a bus outside Wright-Patterson Medical Center on March 19 as they deploy to Detroit in support of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s COVID-19 response. According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, military and support personnel throughout the country have already administered about 700,000 vaccines, and a single Type 1 team is capable of delivering 6,000. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH Credit: Wesley Farnsworth Credit: Wesley Farnsworth

Second Lt. Destiny Jones, an 88 MDG labor and delivery nurse who left with the contingent, spoke about the deployment and expectations.

“This will be a huge shift from what I’m used to doing, but I’m honored and excited to help those in need,” she said.

Team Wright-Patt’s addition to this effort will allow more vaccinations to occur so the battle against COVID-19 can be won sooner than predicted, 88 ABW leaders said.

U.S. Army North and Joint Force Land Component Command under U.S. Northern Command will oversee this response operation in support of FEMA and the Department of Health and Human Services.

For more information regarding the different teams and community vaccination centers, refer to the FEMA playbook at www.fema.gov/sites/default/files/documents/fema_community-vaccination-centers_playbook_03-12-2021.pdf.