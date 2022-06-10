Wright-Patt lands nearly 40 on master sergeant select list

The Air Force announced its newest master sergeant selects May 31 — and the list includes 37 names from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
This year, a total of 4,040 technical sergeants were picked for promotion across the Air Force, a competitive selection rate of 14.8%.
“A huge shout-out also goes to the family members of our selects,” said Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander. “Thank you for all of your support. Without you, this day never happens. Lastly, a huge thanks to all of the commanders, supervisors, mentors and peers who forged these Airmen into the leaders they are today. Clearly, you nailed it.”
Lt. Gen. Shaun Q. Morris, the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center commander, also extended congratulations to the newest master sergeant selects.
“Joining the senior noncommissioned officer ranks is a major accomplishment for our enlisted teammates,” he said. “This board was highly competitive as 4,040 members were selected for promotion out of 27,296 eligible for a 14.8% Air Force-wide selection rate. Well done and huge congrats to our selects — I look forward to seeing each of you sew on.”
Below are the master sergeant selects for WPAFB (listed alphabetically by name):
- Technical Sgt. Bryan Alfred, 711th Human Performance Wing
- Technical Sgt. Jeremy Archuleta, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center
- Technical Sgt. Gabrielle Boone, Air Force Materiel Command Headquarters
- Technical Sgt. Danica Bowes, 88th Operational Medical Readiness
- Technical Sgt. Kyle Brennan, 435th Supply Chain Operations Squadron
- Technical Sgt. James Bruce, National Air and Space Intelligence Center
- Technical Sgt. David Canterbury, Air Force Research Laboratory
- Technical Sgt. Tikkia Carmichael, 88th Medical Group
- Technical Sgt. Tyler Crisp, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center
- Technical Sgt. Barrett Curlis, 88th Security Forces Squadron
- Technical Sgt. Kyle Dalton, National Air and Space Intelligence Center
- Technical Sgt. Larry Daniels, National Air and Space Intelligence Center
- Technical Sgt. Kasey Davidson, 88th Medical Group
- Technical Sgt. Jordan Decker, 73rd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Squadron
- Technical Sgt. Austin Edington, U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine
- Technical Sgt. Mayra Hernandez, 88th Medical Group
- Technical Sgt. Christopher Hill, 88th Communications Squadron
- Technical Sgt. Cherise Hood, 88th Medical Group
- Technical Sgt. Ashley Horn, 88th Medical Group
- Technical Sgt. Jason Huighe, 88th Security Forces Squadron
- Technical Sgt. William Kesler, Air Force Sustainment Center
- Technical Sgt. Colton Kulikowski, National Air and Space Intelligence Center
- Technical Sgt. Preston Manning, National Air and Space Intelligence Center
- Technical Sgt. Alexander Moyo, Air Force Institute of Technology
- Technical Sgt. Megan Patterson, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center
- Technical Sgt. Christa Premo, U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine
- Technical Sgt. Patrick Roberts, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center
- Technical Sgt. Aaron Rogers, U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine
- Technical Sgt. Kayla Scobey, U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine
- Technical Sgt. Mariecrist Shuty, 88th Air Base Wing
- Technical Sgt. Kasama Slaton, 88th Inpatient Operations Squadron
- Technical Sgt. Eric Smith, 88th Medical Group
- Technical Sgt. Jeanice Smith, National Air and Space Intelligence Center
- Technical Sgt. Jeremi Welborn, 88th Communications Group
- Technical Sgt. Charles Werner, National Air and Space Intelligence Center
- Technical Sgt. Kyle Whitlock, Air Force Materiel Command Headquarters
- Technical Sgt. Jasmine Wilson, 88th Communications Squadron
About the Author