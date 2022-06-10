Wright-Patt lands nearly 40 on master sergeant select list

This year, a total of 4,040 technical sergeants were picked for promotion across the Air Force, a competitive selection rate of 14.8%.

“A huge shout-out also goes to the family members of our selects,” said Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander. “Thank you for all of your support. Without you, this day never happens. Lastly, a huge thanks to all of the commanders, supervisors, mentors and peers who forged these Airmen into the leaders they are today. Clearly, you nailed it.”