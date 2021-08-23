Wright-Patterson AFB construction news

NASIC project to close Area A roads

A portion of Hebble Creek Road will be closed on the west side of the National Air and Space Intelligence Center from Aug. 23 to Sept. 6 so workers can install an electric line supporting the NASIC Intelligence Production Complex III project, the 88th Civil Engineer Group announced.

Detour signs will be posted to guide drivers and pedestrians around the closure.

In addition, the northbound lane of Warner Robins Street will be closed Aug. 30 to Oct. 1 for the same electric-line installation. Flaggers will be used along Warner Robins Street to maintain both traffic directions.

The aerial views above highlight the affected areas and traffic flow around each worksite.

Questions may be directed to 88 CEG at 937-904-0199.