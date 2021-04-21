Wright-Patterson spotlight

Name and rank: Airman 1st Class Javier Flores Gonzalez
Unit of assignment: 88th Medical Support Squadron
How long have you been at Wright-Patt? Two years
What is your job? I am a medical materiel technician. I currently work in the Medical Equipment Management Office. My job is to closely work with every department at Wright-Patterson Medical Center to ensure they have all the required equipment to treat our military members, families and retirees. I help create the equipment budget, remove unserviceable assets from the hospital, purchase new equipment and coordinate routine maintenance with the Medical Equipment Repair Center.
What’s your favorite part of the job?
The endless opportunity to learn, network and help my fellow Airmen. Without me, the medical professionals on the front lines cannot do their job. Therefore, I take pride in my work, knowing my actions directly impact patient care and it makes me feel good to be part of something bigger than myself.