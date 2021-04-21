Wright-Patterson spotlight

What is your job? I am a medical materiel technician. I currently work in the Medical Equipment Management Office. My job is to closely work with every department at Wright-Patterson Medical Center to ensure they have all the required equipment to treat our military members, families and retirees. I help create the equipment budget, remove unserviceable assets from the hospital, purchase new equipment and coordinate routine maintenance with the Medical Equipment Repair Center.

What’s your favorite part of the job?