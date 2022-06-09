Wright-Patterson spotlight

What do you do at Wright-Patt? As a human resources liaison, I manage and assist supervisors throughout the employee life cycle to include recruiting, hiring, onboarding, employee relations, training and development, recognition and retention for all civilians in the Comptroller Squadron. I am the first person employees come to for any questions relating to the aforementioned topics and am a conduit for communication between our staff and management.

It is a very interesting position as there are a variety of daily matters, and I get to partner with many different human resources offices for resolution such as classification, staffing, manpower, civilian personnel, labor relations and security.