Wright-Patterson spotlight

Paige Crawford

Paige Crawford

Military News
1 hour ago

Name and rank: Paige Crawford, NH-3

Duty title: Management analyst, human resources liaison

Unit of assignment: 88th Comptroller Squadron

What do you do at Wright-Patt? As a human resources liaison, I manage and assist supervisors throughout the employee life cycle to include recruiting, hiring, onboarding, employee relations, training and development, recognition and retention for all civilians in the Comptroller Squadron. I am the first person employees come to for any questions relating to the aforementioned topics and am a conduit for communication between our staff and management.

It is a very interesting position as there are a variety of daily matters, and I get to partner with many different human resources offices for resolution such as classification, staffing, manpower, civilian personnel, labor relations and security.

Why are you and your job important to the Air Force and WPAFB?

Human resources is the foundation of all actions and questions that arise regarding personnel. We reinforce morale and cultural changes within the organization. The support to the squadron guarantees we are adequately staffed to offer financial services to over 30,000 military and civilians across the installation.

My role is critical to overall mission effectiveness to ensure employees feel valued, safe and supported to achieve the 88th Air Base Wing’s overarching goals.

