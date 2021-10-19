More than 40 players turn out for Ryder Cup at Wright-Patt

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base hosted its Ryder Cup Oct 9-11 at Prairie Trace Golf Course.
Teams of two competed in a series of formats over the three days with winners coming from each session. The annual tournament drew a total of 44 competitors.
Anthony Stritenberger, an 88th Force Support Squadron recreation assistant who helped coordinate the event, believes each and every one of them came away a winner in one way or another.
“We love to see the Cup attract people to come compete,” he said. “Last year, not being able to do this, it’s just great to see people out here enjoying themselves and cheering each other on.”
Day 1 was the two-person scramble, and two teams ended up in a tie for first place. Don Kringen and Charlie Wimmers joined Tony Phibbs and Dale Shines by shooting 63.
Day 2 featured the best-ball competition as Chuck Freeman and Scott True prevailed with a 66.
On the final day, the format was alternate shot. Placing first was Stephan Norlock and Cedric Thomas, who combined for a 73.
The base’s Ryder Cup came to a close Monday as the players sat down and enjoyed a lunch at the clubhouse, while winners from the weekend received their prizes and took part in the comradery.
“We all just wanted to have fun this weekend,” said Tim Cotton, who teamed with John Savard in the event. “Some of us obviously didn’t play as well as others, but that was never the point of this. It was to get out and play a friendly game with great people and friends.”
