More than 40 players turn out for Ryder Cup at Wright-Patt

Day 2 featured the best-ball competition as Chuck Freeman and Scott True prevailed with a 66.

On the final day, the format was alternate shot. Placing first was Stephan Norlock and Cedric Thomas, who combined for a 73.

The base’s Ryder Cup came to a close Monday as the players sat down and enjoyed a lunch at the clubhouse, while winners from the weekend received their prizes and took part in the comradery.

“We all just wanted to have fun this weekend,” said Tim Cotton, who teamed with John Savard in the event. “Some of us obviously didn’t play as well as others, but that was never the point of this. It was to get out and play a friendly game with great people and friends.”