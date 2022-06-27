BreakingNews
Kroger to offer up to $4,000 of out-of-state travel costs for employees seeking abortion
dayton-daily-news logo
X

1 dead, 10 injured as storm pummels southern Dutch city

Nation & World
38 minutes ago
One person has been killed and about 10 injured as a “weak tornado” ripped through a historic fishing town in the southern Netherlands, tearing the roofs off at least four houses and sending café furniture flying through the streets

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — One person was killed and about 10 injured Monday as a “weak tornado” ripped through a historic fishing town in the southern Netherlands, tearing the roofs off at least four houses and sending café furniture flying through the streets. Video posted on social media showed a waterspout close to the town.

“There is, sadly, one fatality to mourn as a result of the whirlwind,” Veilig Zeeland, the organization that coordinates emergency response in the region, said in a statement. “In addition, the first assessment is around 10 injured.”

Dutch weather website weerplaza described the storm as a “weak tornado,” a combination of a tornado and a waterspout, and said such events happen a few times each year in the Netherlands.

The organization urged people to stay out of the area as the cleanup got underway in the town with just over 10,000 residents about 140 kilometers (87 miles) southwest of Amsterdam.

“In addition to rooftiles flying around and knocked-down trees, the roofs have been blown off four homes,” the organization said.

A storm front crossed the Netherlands from south to north Monday, dumping heavy rain on parts of the country.

In Other News
1
Ex-Minneapolis officer who killed 911 caller leaves prison
2
2 priests killed in northern Mexico to be buried in village
3
Officials: Russian missile strike hits crowded shopping mall
4
'Elvis' is king, alone, of box office after final tallies
5
Justices side with doctors convicted in pain pill schemes
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top