California hit by rain, snow, tornado on Election Day

“Election day lines are long and typically one to two hours long. Don’t risk getting caught waiting in the rain to cast your ballot,” an email sent by the party Monday said.

The storm, which arrived Monday and was forecast to continue through Wednesday, prompted evacution orders in parts of Southern California, including in the Santa Ana Mountains' Bond Fire burn scar area.

In Northern California, meterologists warned the heavy rainfall could lead to debris flows and flash flooding in the burn scars of the Colorado and River wildfires.

Between 1 and 3 inches (2.54 and 7.62 centimeters) of rainfall are expected through Wednesday in the Los Angeles area's coast and valleys. The foothills and mountains could see up to 5 inches (12.70 centimeters).

Meanwhile, in the mountains, peaks above 6,000 feet (1,800 meters) elevation could get 6 to 12 inches (15 to 30 centimeters) of snowfall, with 20 inches (50 centimeters) possible locally.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the greater Lake Tahoe area on Tuesday as heavy snow fell in the region, causing backups in major highways in the area. The agency warned driving in the region would be extremely difficult, if not impossible.

“Be prepared for whiteout conditions and sub-zero wind chills along ridgelines and near the mountain passes,” the agency said in its alert, adding that the hazardous conditions will affect motorists during peak commute times.

