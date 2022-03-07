1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting outside Iowa high school

Police said they do not believe there is a continued threat to the public.

“It is sad but we do train for this," Parizek said. "We do have to be prepared for it and this is why."

A motive was not immediately known, and Parizek provided no details on the potential suspects. Authorities have recovered shell casings from the scene as they investigate what happened.

“Obviously, we threw every resource we had at this. We know that the kids in that school are our community’s most precious cargo.”

Caption Police investigate a shooting outside of East High School in in Des Moines, Iowa, on Monday, March 7, 2022. (Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Des Moines Register via AP) Credit: Zach Boyden-Holmes Credit: Zach Boyden-Holmes Caption Police investigate a shooting outside of East High School in in Des Moines, Iowa, on Monday, March 7, 2022. (Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Des Moines Register via AP) Credit: Zach Boyden-Holmes Credit: Zach Boyden-Holmes

Caption Police investigate a shooting outside of East High School in in Des Moines, Iowa, on Monday, March 7, 2022. (Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Des Moines Register via AP) Credit: Zach Boyden-Holmes Credit: Zach Boyden-Holmes Caption Police investigate a shooting outside of East High School in in Des Moines, Iowa, on Monday, March 7, 2022. (Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Des Moines Register via AP) Credit: Zach Boyden-Holmes Credit: Zach Boyden-Holmes

Caption Police investigate a shooting outside of East High School in in Des Moines, Iowa, on Monday, March 7, 2022. (Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Des Moines Register via AP) Credit: Zach Boyden-Holmes Credit: Zach Boyden-Holmes Caption Police investigate a shooting outside of East High School in in Des Moines, Iowa, on Monday, March 7, 2022. (Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Des Moines Register via AP) Credit: Zach Boyden-Holmes Credit: Zach Boyden-Holmes

Caption Police investigate a shooting outside of East High School in in Des Moines, Iowa, on Monday, March 7, 2022. (Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Des Moines Register via AP) Credit: Zach Boyden-Holmes Credit: Zach Boyden-Holmes Caption Police investigate a shooting outside of East High School in in Des Moines, Iowa, on Monday, March 7, 2022. (Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Des Moines Register via AP) Credit: Zach Boyden-Holmes Credit: Zach Boyden-Holmes

Caption An evidence marker lies next to a bullet casing as police investigate a shooting outside of East High School in in Des Moines, Iowa, on Monday, March 7, 2022. (Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Des Moines Register via AP) Credit: Zach Boyden-Holmes Credit: Zach Boyden-Holmes Caption An evidence marker lies next to a bullet casing as police investigate a shooting outside of East High School in in Des Moines, Iowa, on Monday, March 7, 2022. (Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Des Moines Register via AP) Credit: Zach Boyden-Holmes Credit: Zach Boyden-Holmes