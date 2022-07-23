BreakingNews
Police investigating armed robbery at Advance Auto Parts in Dayton
dayton-daily-news logo
X

1 dead, 6 hurt after multiple shots fired in Seattle suburb

Nation & World
Updated 29 minutes ago
Police say a man has been killed and six others wounded in a shooting that broke out early Saturday in the Seattle suburb of Renton

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — A man was killed and six others wounded in a shooting that broke out early Saturday in the Seattle suburb of Renton, police said.

Officers found the people who had been wounded in the shooting along with "a large agitated" crowd after callers told police shortly before 1 a.m. that shots had been fired in the downtown area, the Renton Police Department tweeted.

Fire personnel and officers were trying to treat a badly wounded 32-year-old Tacoma man but the crowd forced them to move him to a “more secure location," police said in a statement. The man died.

Six other people went to hospitals with gunshot injuries, police said.

Residents told police they heard an argument before the shooting, police said, but it's unclear what led to the argument and no arrests have been made.

In Other News
1
Parents, 6-year-old girl, fatally shot in tent at Iowa park
2
Wildfire near Yosemite National Park explodes in size
3
More inclusive titles for workers at Disney dress-up shops
4
Pope's Indigenous tour signals a rethink of mission legacy
5
Tunisians protest proposed constitution; call it "a coup"
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top