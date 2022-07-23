BreakingNews
Semi hits, kills pedestrian on I-70 near Brookville
dayton-daily-news logo
X

1 dead, 5 hurt after multiple shots fired in Seattle suburb

Nation & World
Updated 30 minutes ago
Police say one person is confirmed dead and five others were treated for gunshot wounds after multiple shots were fired in the Seattle suburb of Renton, Washington

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — One person was confirmed dead and five others were treated for gunshot wounds after multiple shots were fired in the Seattle suburb of Renton, Washington, police said.

The Renton Police Department tweeted that officers were called before 1 a.m. Saturday and found multiple victims, five of whom were treated for injuries. Police confirmed one fatality in the shooting.

Police said “this is not an active shooter situation.”

An initial investigation indicates a dispute outside of a large gathering that led to the gunfire possibly by more than one suspect, police said.

The department said multiple agencies were called in to assist due to the large crowd. The investigation is ongoing.

In Other News
1
Flash floods kill at least 21 people in southern Iran
2
Flash floods kill at least 21 people in southern Iran
3
Russia hits Ukraine's Black Sea port in wake of grain deal
4
Volkswagen CEO, facing series of setbacks, will step down
5
Saudi police arrest man who helped Israeli sneak into Mecca
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top