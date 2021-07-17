1 dead, 6 injured in shooting near food trucks in Portland

The shooting was the latest in an epidemic of gun violence in Oregon's largest city this year. There have been about 570 shooting incidents in Portland so far this year, more than twice the number recorded during the same time period in 2020.

Last month, two people were shot in the same area and 28 bullet casings were recovered, the newspaper reported.

Police have estimated that about half the shootings are gang-related, and Mayor Ted Wheeler warned in May that perpetrators were being told by gangs to shoot someone within 30 days or be shot. People were also traveling from other states to engage in violence in the city, he said.

It wasn't immediately clear what sparked Saturday's shooting. Police said there was no ongoing threat to the public.

Police investigate an overnight shooting Saturday, July 17, 2021 in Portland, Ore. Police said one person died and at least six people were injured in an early morning shooting Saturday in Portland, Oregon. (Mark Graves/The Oregonian via AP) Credit: Mark Graves Credit: Mark Graves

Police investigate an overnight shooting Saturday, July 17, 2021 in Portland, Ore. Police said one person died and at least six people were injured in an early morning shooting Saturday in Portland, Oregon. (Mark Graves/The Oregonian via AP) Credit: Mark Graves Credit: Mark Graves