BreakingNews
With Ohio’s new voter ID law, here’s what you need to know in order to vote in May election
X
Dark Mode Toggle

1 dead, 8 injured in upstate New York concert stampede

Nation & World
12 minutes ago
Police say one person is dead and eight others injured after a crowd pushed toward the exits of a concert in upstate New York amid apparent fears shots had been fired

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A crowd pushed toward the exits of a concert in Rochester, N.Y., amid apparent fears that shots had been fired, killing one person and injuring eight others, police said.

Police found “no evidence to support a shooting having occurred" inside the concert late Sunday featuring rappers GloRilla and Finesse2tymes at the Main Street Armory, Rochester police Lt. Nicholas Adams said in a statement to ABC News. A 33-year-old woman died, and two people were in critical condition, the department said.

The Associated Press sent messages early Monday seeking information from Rochester police and other authorities.

Six additional people were dropped off by private vehicle at hospitals with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, the Democrat & Chronicle newspaper reported.

Officers responded around 11 p.m. to initial reports of gunshots fired inside, Adams said, but later determined injuries weren't consistent with gunshot wounds.

“The injuries appear to be as a result of a large crowd pushing towards the exits following accounts of individuals hearing what they believed to be gunshots," Adams said.

In Other News
1
A month after quake, survivors need shelter, sanitation
2
South African leader grapples with ever-worsening power cuts
3
Many kids are struggling in school. Do their parents know?
4
Bulgaria scraps large quantities of expired COVID vaccines
5
Russia steps up effort to take elusive prize of Ukraine city
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top