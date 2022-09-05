dayton-daily-news logo
1 dead, 8 missing after float plane crashes in Puget Sound

Nation & World
1 hour ago
Authorities say one person has been killed and eight others are missing following a float plane crash in the Puget Sound in Washington state

LANGLEY, Wash. (AP) — One person was killed and eight people remain missing after a float plane crashed in the Puget Sound in Washington state on Sunday, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The agency said via Twitter Sunday afternoon that the plane was flying from Friday Harbor, a popular tourist destination in the San Juan Islands, to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

The crash happened in Mutiny Bay, off Whidbey Island, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) northwest of Seattle.

The Coast Guard said one body was recovered and “eight individuals” remain missing.

