1 dead and several injured when storm rips through Kentucky community, authorities say

The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings in the region on Friday morning.

Officials were responding to reports of a possible tornado in Washington County, Gov. Andy Beshear said in a social media post.

“This level of severe weather was unexpected, with a system still moving through the state,” Beshear said. “We also expect to see additional storms today with Eastern and Southeastern Kentucky facing a risk of more severe weather. Please be alert this morning and stay safe.”

Beshear canceled a visit planned for Friday to Pulaski and Laurel counties, which were hit by a tornado earlier this month. That storm left 19 dead in the state.