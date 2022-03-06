1 dead, over 20 hurt in grenade attack in Kashmir market

India accuses Pakistan of supporting armed rebels who want to unite the region, either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country. Islamabad denies the accusation and says it only provides diplomatic and moral support for the Kashmiri people.
In Indian-controlled Kashmir, tens of thousands of civilians, rebels and government forces have been killed in the past two decades.
Caption
A Kashmiri woman injured in a grenade explosion arrives for treatment at a hospital in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Sunday, March 6, 2022. At least one civilian was killed and nearly two dozen were injured when a grenade was thrown in the middle of the crowd at a busy market in Srinagar. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
Credit: Mukhtar Khan
Caption
A Kashmiri woman injured in a grenade explosion arrives for treatment at a hospital in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Sunday, March 6, 2022. At least one civilian was killed and nearly two dozen were injured when a grenade was thrown in the middle of the crowd at a busy market in Srinagar. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
Credit: Mukhtar Khan
Credit: Mukhtar Khan
Caption
An Indian soldier guards at the site of a grenade explosion in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Sunday, March 6, 2022. At least one civilian was killed and nearly two dozen were injured when a grenade was thrown in the middle of the crowd at a busy market in Srinagar. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
Credit: Mukhtar Khan
Caption
An Indian soldier guards at the site of a grenade explosion in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Sunday, March 6, 2022. At least one civilian was killed and nearly two dozen were injured when a grenade was thrown in the middle of the crowd at a busy market in Srinagar. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
Credit: Mukhtar Khan
Credit: Mukhtar Khan
Caption
An elderly Kashmiri Muslim man injured in a grenade explosion receives treatment at a hospital in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Sunday, March 6, 2022. At least one civilian was killed and nearly two dozen were injured when a grenade was thrown in the middle of the crowd at a busy market in Srinagar. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
Credit: Mukhtar Khan
Caption
An elderly Kashmiri Muslim man injured in a grenade explosion receives treatment at a hospital in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Sunday, March 6, 2022. At least one civilian was killed and nearly two dozen were injured when a grenade was thrown in the middle of the crowd at a busy market in Srinagar. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
Credit: Mukhtar Khan
Credit: Mukhtar Khan
Caption
Kashmiri boy Aman, 10, injured in a grenade explosion arrives for treatment at a hospital in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Sunday, March 6, 2022. At least one civilian was killed and nearly two dozen were injured when a grenade was thrown in the middle of the crowd at a busy market in Srinagar. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
Credit: Mukhtar Khan
Caption
Kashmiri boy Aman, 10, injured in a grenade explosion arrives for treatment at a hospital in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Sunday, March 6, 2022. At least one civilian was killed and nearly two dozen were injured when a grenade was thrown in the middle of the crowd at a busy market in Srinagar. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
Credit: Mukhtar Khan
Credit: Mukhtar Khan
Caption
Indian soldiers and policemen guard at the site of a grenade explosion in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Sunday, March 6, 2022. At least one civilian was killed and nearly two dozen were injured when a grenade was thrown in the middle of the crowd at a busy market in Srinagar. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
Credit: Mukhtar Khan
Caption
Indian soldiers and policemen guard at the site of a grenade explosion in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Sunday, March 6, 2022. At least one civilian was killed and nearly two dozen were injured when a grenade was thrown in the middle of the crowd at a busy market in Srinagar. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
Credit: Mukhtar Khan
Credit: Mukhtar Khan
Caption
Kashmiri civilians who were injured in a grenade explosion arrive for treatment at a hospital in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Sunday, March 6, 2022. At least one civilian was killed and nearly two dozen were injured when a grenade was thrown in the middle of the crowd at a busy market in Srinagar. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
Credit: Mukhtar Khan
Caption
Kashmiri civilians who were injured in a grenade explosion arrive for treatment at a hospital in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Sunday, March 6, 2022. At least one civilian was killed and nearly two dozen were injured when a grenade was thrown in the middle of the crowd at a busy market in Srinagar. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
Credit: Mukhtar Khan
Credit: Mukhtar Khan