1 dead, several injured in hotel shooting in Chicago suburb

Officers who responded about 2:35 a.m. to a report of shots fired on the fifth floor of the Indian Lakes Hotel in the village of Bloomingdale saw several people fleeing the hotel and found “multiple apparent gunshot victims” inside, police said in a news release.

The victims were taken to area hospitals, where a man in his late 20s was later pronounced dead, Bloomingdale Public Safety Director Frank Giammarese told WLS-TV. It was not clear exactly how many other people were shot, and he did not have their conditions.