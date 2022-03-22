Powerful storm system wallops Texas; tornado watch issued

The storms were expected to intensify throughout the day as temperatures rise, increasing the threat of tornadoes, hail and strong winds. Much of Louisiana and Mississippi were at a moderate risk of severe weather Tuesday, the second-highest risk category issued by the Storm Prediction Center. Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Jackson, Mississippi, were among the cities at risk for bad weather Tuesday.

“We’re still a bit uncertain on just how intense and how longer-lived some of these tornadoes may be, so we’re going to be just below that threshold of the greatest risk,” Grams said Tuesday morning.

Forecasters were predicting intense tornadoes and widespread damaging winds, some hurricane-force with speeds of 75 mph (120 kph) or greater, in much of Mississippi, southern and eastern Louisiana, and western Alabama.

Louisiana's federal and state authorities reminded thousands of hurricane survivors living in government-provided mobile homes and recreational vehicle trailers to have an evacuation plan because the structures might not withstand the expected weather. More than 8,000 households live in such temporary quarters, officials said.

The storm already left misery in its wake in Texas. Damage to homes and businesses occurred in at least a dozen Texas counties, according to reports submitted to the Storm Prediction Center.

Officials reported damage throughout Jacksboro, about 60 miles (100 kilometers) northwest of Fort Worth. There, photographs posted on social media showed a storm ripped the wall and roof from parts of Jacksboro High School, especially its gym.

“It brought tears to my eyes," school principal Starla Sanders told WFAA-TV in Dallas.

Thirty miles (50 kilometers) northeast of Jacksboro, near Bowie, the damage was widespread. Four people suffered minor injuries, said Emergency Manager Kelly McNabb.

___

Associated Press journalists Julie Walker in New York and Ken Miller in Oklahoma City contributed to this report.

Caption Michael Talamantez comforts his girlfriend Derry Schroer after Talamantez' house on Stratford Drive in Round Rock, Texas was destroyed by a severe storm, reported as a tornado, while they were inside on Monday March 21, 2022. "I thought I was going to die," he said. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Credit: Jay Janner Credit: Jay Janner Caption Michael Talamantez comforts his girlfriend Derry Schroer after Talamantez' house on Stratford Drive in Round Rock, Texas was destroyed by a severe storm, reported as a tornado, while they were inside on Monday March 21, 2022. "I thought I was going to die," he said. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Credit: Jay Janner Credit: Jay Janner

Caption Michael Talamantez looks at his house on Stratford Drive in Round Rock, Texas, after it was destroyed by a tornado while he was inside on Monday March 21, 2022. "I thought I was going to die," he said. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Credit: Jay Janner Credit: Jay Janner Caption Michael Talamantez looks at his house on Stratford Drive in Round Rock, Texas, after it was destroyed by a tornado while he was inside on Monday March 21, 2022. "I thought I was going to die," he said. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Credit: Jay Janner Credit: Jay Janner

Caption Jarrod Schneider, who lives on Oxford Drive in Round Rock, Texas, helps his neighbors clean up after a tornado heavily damaged several homes on the street on Monday ,March 21, 2022. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Credit: Jay Janner Credit: Jay Janner Caption Jarrod Schneider, who lives on Oxford Drive in Round Rock, Texas, helps his neighbors clean up after a tornado heavily damaged several homes on the street on Monday ,March 21, 2022. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Credit: Jay Janner Credit: Jay Janner

Caption A truck is knocked on its side after a tornado hit a shopping center near I-35 and SH 45 in Round Rock, Texas, on Monday, March 21, 2022. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Credit: Jay Janner Credit: Jay Janner Caption A truck is knocked on its side after a tornado hit a shopping center near I-35 and SH 45 in Round Rock, Texas, on Monday, March 21, 2022. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Credit: Jay Janner Credit: Jay Janner

Caption People look at the damage after a tornado hit a shopping center near I-35 and SH 45 in Round Rock, Texas, on Monday, March 21, 2022. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Credit: Jay Janner Credit: Jay Janner Caption People look at the damage after a tornado hit a shopping center near I-35 and SH 45 in Round Rock, Texas, on Monday, March 21, 2022. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Credit: Jay Janner Credit: Jay Janner

Caption Police cars sit parked outside a bank, damaged by a tornado, near I-35 and SH 45 in Round Rock, Texas, on Monday March 21, 2022. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Credit: Jay Janner Credit: Jay Janner Caption Police cars sit parked outside a bank, damaged by a tornado, near I-35 and SH 45 in Round Rock, Texas, on Monday March 21, 2022. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Credit: Jay Janner Credit: Jay Janner

Caption Kristie Wofford looks at the damage after a tornado heavily damaged several homes on Oxford Drive in Round Rock, Texas, on Monday March 21, 2022. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Credit: Jay Janner Credit: Jay Janner Caption Kristie Wofford looks at the damage after a tornado heavily damaged several homes on Oxford Drive in Round Rock, Texas, on Monday March 21, 2022. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Credit: Jay Janner Credit: Jay Janner

Caption Michael Talamantez talks to a firefighter in his house on Stratford Drive in Round Rock, Texas, after it was destroyed by a tornado while he was inside on Monday March 21, 2022. "I thought I was going to die," Talamantez said. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Credit: Jay Janner Credit: Jay Janner Caption Michael Talamantez talks to a firefighter in his house on Stratford Drive in Round Rock, Texas, after it was destroyed by a tornado while he was inside on Monday March 21, 2022. "I thought I was going to die," Talamantez said. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Credit: Jay Janner Credit: Jay Janner