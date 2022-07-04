dayton-daily-news logo
1 killed, 4 wounded in shooting outside Sacramento nightclub

Sacramento Police officers gather near the scene of shooting outside a night club in the early morning hours on Monday July 4, 2022 in downtown Sacramento, Calif. (AP PhotoRich Pedroncelli)

Sacramento Police officers gather near the scene of shooting outside a night club in the early morning hours on Monday July 4, 2022 in downtown Sacramento, Calif.

Sacramento police say one person was killed and four wounded in a shooting early Monday outside a downtown nightclub

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — One person was killed and four were wounded in a shooting early Monday outside a nightclub in downtown Sacramento, police said.

Police Chief Kathy Lester told the Sacramento Bee that authorities received a call about shots fired shortly before 2 a.m. on Monday after a club let out patrons.

The four wounded people were taken hospitals, she said. The victims were not immediately identified.

“What we know now is very limited,” Lester said.

Police did not immediately disclose any information about a suspect or suspects and messages seeking comment were not immediately returned.

Lester said police are seeking witnesses to come forward with additional information about the shooting. They asked people to submit possible video evidence.

Sacramento Police officers look over evidence markers near the scene of a fatal shooting outside of a downtown Sacramento, Calif., night club in the early morning hours on Monday, July 4, 2022.

Sacramento Police officers look over evidence markers near the scene of a fatal shooting outside of a downtown Sacramento, Calif., night club in the early morning hours on Monday, July 4, 2022.

Sacramento Police officers look over evidence markers near the scene of a fatal shooting outside of a downtown Sacramento, Calif., night club in the early morning hours on Monday, July 4, 2022.

Evidence markers are on a street near the scene of a fatal shooting that also injured others outside of a downtown Sacramento, Calif., night club in the early morning hours on Monday, July 4, 2022.

Evidence markers are on a street near the scene of a fatal shooting that also injured others outside of a downtown Sacramento, Calif., night club in the early morning hours on Monday, July 4, 2022.

Evidence markers are on a street near the scene of a fatal shooting that also injured others outside of a downtown Sacramento, Calif., night club in the early morning hours on Monday, July 4, 2022.

Sacramento Police officers cross under police tape at the scene of a fatal shooting that injured several others outside of a downtown Sacramento, Calif., night club in the early morning hours on Monday, July 4, 2022.

Sacramento Police officers cross under police tape at the scene of a fatal shooting that injured several others outside of a downtown Sacramento, Calif., night club in the early morning hours on Monday, July 4, 2022.

Sacramento Police officers cross under police tape at the scene of a fatal shooting that injured several others outside of a downtown Sacramento, Calif., night club in the early morning hours on Monday, July 4, 2022.

A police barricade blocks the street near the scene of a fatal shooting that also injured others outside of a downtown in Sacramento, Calif., night club in the early morning hours on Monday, July 4, 2022.

A police barricade blocks the street near the scene of a fatal shooting that also injured others outside of a downtown in Sacramento, Calif., night club in the early morning hours on Monday, July 4, 2022.

A police barricade blocks the street near the scene of a fatal shooting that also injured others outside of a downtown in Sacramento, Calif., night club in the early morning hours on Monday, July 4, 2022.

Sacramento Police officer raises police barricade tape as a police vehicle drives to the scene of a fatal shooting that also injured others outside of a downtown Sacramento, Calif., night club in the early morning hours on Monday, July 4, 2022.

Sacramento Police officer raises police barricade tape as a police vehicle drives to the scene of a fatal shooting that also injured others outside of a downtown Sacramento, Calif., night club in the early morning hours on Monday, July 4, 2022.

Sacramento Police officer raises police barricade tape as a police vehicle drives to the scene of a fatal shooting that also injured others outside of a downtown Sacramento, Calif., night club in the early morning hours on Monday, July 4, 2022.

