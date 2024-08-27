BreakingNews
NEW DETAILS: Social media post leads to woman charged in Beavercreek homicide

1 killed in interstate crash involving truck carrying 'potentially explosive' military devices

One person has died in a crash on Interstate 40 in Arkansas that backed up traffic for hours on the busy highway

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
Updated Aug 27, 2024
X

BRINKLEY, Ark. (AP) — A crash on Interstate 40 in Arkansas involving two tractor-trailers and a truck carrying “potentially explosive” military devices killed one person and backed up traffic for hours on the busy highway, officials said.

The crash Monday afternoon near Brinkley, about 63 miles (101 kilometers) east of Little Rock, came shortly after a grass fire in the area. No other injuries were reported, said Dave Parker, spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

The truck contained potentially explosive military devices, Parker said, but he did not have details. Explosives experts were brought in, the area around the crash was evacuated, and the devices were removed.

Traffic going both directions was diverted overnight, and the highway reopened late Tuesday morning.

In Other News
1
A Hong Kong court convicts 2 journalists in a landmark sedition case
2
Israel-Hamas war latest: Israeli military says it killed 5 more...
3
Strong storm lashes Japan with torrential rains and strong winds on its...
4
CIA official: Suspects in foiled plot to attack Taylor Swift shows...
5
Newborn rattlesnakes at a Colorado 'mega den' are making their live...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top