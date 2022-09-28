1 person shot dead at Arkansas hospital, 1 in custody

Sherwood is a city of about 33,000 people located northeast of Little Rock.

Hospital workers could be seen meeting colleagues and loved ones in the parking lot of an Academy Sports store near the medical center. Law enforcement from multiple agencies responded.

The shooting occurred months after four people were shot dead at a Tulsa, Oklahoma, hospital by a gunman who also killed himself. Police said the gunman in that shooting blamed the doctor, who was one of the four victims, for his continuing pain after a recent back operation and bought an AR-style rifle just hours before the rampage.

Experts said that shooting and other incidents highlight the vulnerabilities of health care facilities.

CHI St. Vincent North opened in 1999, and more than 200 physicians and staff work at the facility, according to the hospital's website.