1 year, 1 day in prison for lawyer in police car firebombing

Mattis was driving the minivan they were in when police arrested them, and authorities said they found a lighter, a Bud Light beer bottle filled with toilet paper and a gasoline tank in the back. They said Mattis bought the gasoline.

Initially, the two lawyers had faced much more severe charges and possible years-long prison sentences, but prosecutors reduced the charges and they pled guilty to conspiracy.

Federal authorities had asked for Mattis to be sentenced to between 18 to 24 months in prison.

Both Mattis and Rahman have been disbarred. Rahman was sentenced in November to 15 months in prison.