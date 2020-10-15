10 arrested in North Macedonia migrant smuggling bust

The Macedonian nationals, including a father and son who police say were the ringleaders, allegedly brought at least 100 migrants from the Middle East and elsewhere into the country over a 10-month period. The migrants had hoped to continue from North Macedonia through the Balkans to more prosperous European countries.

Police spokesman Toni Angelovski said most of the migrants were from Afghanistan, Pakistan, Syria, Iran and Egypt, and had all previously lived in Greece.