10 California residents get $1.5M richer via vaccine jackpot

Ghaly said the state does not have specific data benchmarks that would prompt a return to restrictions and that local officials are expected to monitor their cases numbers and vaccination rates in the coming months.

“There is not a trigger,” he said.

More than 3.6 million people have tested positive for the virus in California and over 62,000 state residents died — figures that are higher than anywhere else in the country, though the nation’s most populous state had a lower per capita death rate than most others.

Now, California has one of the lowest rates of infection in the country — below 1%, and more than 70% of adults have received at least one vaccine dose.

Still, Newsom said state officials will continue to urge people to get vaccines for themselves and their children. On Tuesday, the state reported that 977 people with confirmed COVID cases were hospitalized — including 251 in intensive care units.

“This is not a day where we announce ‘mission accomplished,’ ” he said.

Newsom was accompanied at Universal by some of the studio's famous characters like the minions from the “Despicable Me” franchise and Optimus Prime from the “Transformers,” as well as "Access Hollywood" host Scott Evans and Helen Cordova. Cordova is the Los Angeles nurse who was the state's first person to receive a vaccine in mid-December as the holiday virus surge raged in hospitals across California.

“It was definitely one of the hardest points of my career,” Cordova said. “We saw way more death than we'd ever like to see.”

The trio pulled balls with numbers on them, in the style of game show hosts handing out huge checks, to represent the 10 winners throughout the state.

The names of the winners — among 22 million people who had to have received at least one dose; more than 40 million doses in total have been administered — were not made public.

California Governor Gavin Newsom, center, celebrates with other guests after the Vax for the Win lottery contest during a news conference at Universal Studios in Universal City, Calif., Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Starting Tuesday, there were no more state rules on social distancing, and no more limits on capacity at restaurants, bars, supermarkets, gyms, stadiums or anywhere else. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

California Governor Gavin Newsom talks during a news conference at Universal Studios in Universal City, Calif., on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Starting Tuesday, there were no more state rules on social distancing, and no more limits on capacity at restaurants, bars, supermarkets, gyms, stadiums or anywhere else. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

California Gov. Gavin Newsom juggles balls with winning numbers after the Vax for the Win lottery contest during a news conference at Universal Studios in Universal City, Calif., Tuesday, June 15, 2021. On Tuesday, California lifted most of its COVID-19 restrictions and ushered in what has been billed as the state’s “Grand Reopening.” (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

People take photos at Universal Studios in Universal City, Calif., Tuesday, June 15, 2021. On Tuesday, California lifted most of its COVID-19 restrictions and ushered in what has been billed as the state’s “Grand Reopening.” (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

California Gov. Gavin Newsom juggles balls with winning numbers after the Vax for the Win lottery contest during a news conference at Universal Studios in Universal City, Calif., Tuesday, June 15, 2021. On Tuesday, California lifted most of its COVID-19 restrictions and ushered in what has been billed as the state’s “Grand Reopening.” (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

Silvia Guillen, 19, and her boyfriend Joseph Alvarez, 22, both from El Paso, Texas, share a kiss at Universal Studios in Universal City, Calif., Tuesday, June 15, 2021. On Tuesday, California lifted most of its COVID-19 restrictions and ushered in what has been billed as the state’s “Grand Reopening.” (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

People arrive at Universal Studios in Universal City, Calif., Tuesday, June 15, 2021. On Tuesday, California lifted most of its COVID-19 restrictions and ushered in what has been billed as the state’s “Grand Reopening.” (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

People arrive at Universal Studios in Universal City, Calif., Tuesday, June 15, 2021. On Tuesday, California lifted most of its COVID-19 restrictions and ushered in what has been billed as the state’s “Grand Reopening.” (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu