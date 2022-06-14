dayton-daily-news logo
10 gunmen dead in shootout with police in central Mexico

Nation & World
1 hour ago
A shootout between police and gunmen in central Mexico has left ten suspects dead and four wounded

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A shootout between police, soldiers and gunmen in central Mexico left ten suspects dead and four wounded on Tuesday.

Prosecutors in the State of Mexico, which borders Mexico City, said three detectives were also wounded in the gun battle. Their injuries were apparently not life-threatening.

The shooting occurred Tuesday about 80 miles (130 kilometers) southwest of Mexico City, in the town of Texcaltitlan, when the suspects opened fire on police.

Prosecutors said the detectives seized 20 rifles, pistols and military-style uniforms and bulletproof vests at the scene. The area has been the scene of frequent killings and extortion by drug gangs.

