$10 million rewards bolster White House anti-ransomware bid

The administration official would not comment on whether the U.S. government had a hand in Tuesday's online disappearance of REvil, the Russian-linked gang responsible for a July 2 supply chain ransomware attack that crippled well over 1,000 organizations globally by targeting Florida-based software provider Kaseya. Ransomware scrambles entire networks of data, which criminals unlock when they get paid.

Cybersecurity experts say REvil may have decided to drop out of sight and rebrand under a new name, as it and several other ransomware gangs have done in the past to try to throw off law enforcement.

Another possibility is that Russian President Vladimir Putin actually heeded President Joe Biden's warning of repercussions if he didn't rein in ransomware criminals, who enjoy safe harbor in Russia and allied states.

That seemed improbable, however, given Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov's statement to reporters Wednesday that he was unaware of REvil sites disappearing.

"I don't know which group disappeared where,” he said. He said the Kremlin deems cybercrimes “unacceptable” and meriting of punishment, but analysts say they have seen no evidence of a crackdown by Putin.

Associated Press writer Daria Litvinova in Moscow contributed to this report.

FILE - This Feb 23, 2019, file photo shows the inside of a computer. For 21 years, the software company Kaseya labored in relative obscurity, at least until cybercriminals exploited it in early July 2021 for a massive ransomware attack that snarled businesses around the world and escalated U.S.-Russia diplomatic tensions. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File) Credit: Jenny Kane Credit: Jenny Kane

FILE - In this July 3, 2021 file photo, a sign reads: " Temporarily Closed. We have an IT-disturbance and our systems are not functioning", posted in the window of a closed Coop supermarket store in Stockholm, Sweden. Cybersecurity teams worked feverishly Sunday July 4, 2021, to stem the impact of the single biggest global ransomware attack on record, with some details emerging about how the Russia-linked gang responsible breached the company whose software was the conduit. The Swedish grocery chain Coop said most of its 800 stores would be closed for a second day Sunday because their cash register software supplier was crippled. (Ali Lorestani/TT via AP, File) Credit: Ali Lorestani Credit: Ali Lorestani

A closed Coop supermarket store in the suburb of Vastberga, Stockholm, Sweden, Saturday July 3, 2021. Cybersecurity teams worked feverishly Sunday July 4, 2021, to stem the impact of the single biggest global ransomware attack on record, with some details emerging about how the Russia-linked gang responsible breached the company whose software was the conduit. The Swedish grocery chain Coop said most of its 800 stores would be closed for a second day Sunday because their cash register software supplier was crippled. (Jonas Ekstromer/TT via AP, File) Credit: Jonas Ekstromer Credit: Jonas Ekstromer