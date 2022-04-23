10 miners missing after tremor at 2nd coal mine in Poland

The accident at 3:40 a.m. Saturday occurred some 900 meters (2,950 feet) underground. It was the second colliery accident in just four days in the coal mining region around the town of Jastrzebie-Zdroj, near the Czech border.

Repeat methane blasts since Wednesday at the nearby Pniowek mine have killed five and left seven missing and injured dozens. Both mines are operated by the JSW company.